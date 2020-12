Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:27 Hits: 3

Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), a longtime GOP senator, urged the Senate to re-embrace bipartisanship during his farewell floor speech Wednesday.“Our country needs a United States Senate to work across party lines to force broad agreements on hard...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528371-longtime-gop-lawmaker-urges-senate-to-restore-itself-in-farewell-speech