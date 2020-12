Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:57 Hits: 9

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) congratulated her husband Sen.-elect Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) on Wednesday as he was sworn into office.Giffords, who was with other family members in the gallery overlooking the chamber as Kelly was sworn in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528415-gabby-giffords-congratulates-mark-kelly-with-throwback-photo-of-her-own