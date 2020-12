Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 02:25 Hits: 1

A document filed in federal court seems to show a probe into lobbying for a pardon and a related scheme to offer payment. Large swaths of the document, including names, are blacked out.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940960089/justice-department-investigating-possible-bribery-for-pardon-scheme