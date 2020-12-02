Another Day One Job For Biden: Cut Off Trump's Intelligence Briefings

Articles

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

It's customary for former presidents to be in the loop on international developments, including classified information. In normal cases, former presidents have diplomatic connections and experience that can prove invaluable for the current government. So intelligence agents and officials have routinely provided classified briefings and given access to the nation's secrets. That needs to end with Donald Trump, some of these agents say, publicly. David Priess was a CIA officer who used to brief former President George H.W. Bush on national security concerns in the Middle East. Now he says that Trump is a security risk and shouldn't get those briefings. He points to the revelation from The New York Times that Trump's $400 million debt is coming due soon. "Is that a risk?" said Priess. "If it were someone applying for a security clearance, damn right it would be a risk." Jack Goldsmith, a senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration concurs. "He's shown as president that he doesn't take secret-keeping terribly seriously," Goldsmith said. "He has a known tendency to disrespect rules related to national security. And he has a known tendency to like to sell things that are valuable to him."

