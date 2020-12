Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Presidential children and grandchildren are often shielded from the public eye, but that's changing. Joe Biden's grandchildren and Kamala Harris' stepchildren have their own personas on social media.

(Image credit: Democratic National Convention via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/02/940891836/on-twitter-and-tiktok-biden-grandchildren-may-offer-viral-view-of-white-house-li