Betsy Devos Calls Student Debt Forgiveness 'A Truly Insidious Notion'

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

See, this is what happens when you put someone in a position she never had any business being in in the first place (confirmed only after a 50-50 senate vote, with Mike Pence having to cast the deciding ballot, so atrocious that even a few Republicans voted against her). You get the usual right-wing talking points, sloganeering, and talk of the "higher education industry" as a sort of for-profit balance sheet only, when the public sector dominates and actually educates most of the students in the United States. Source: Yahoo Finance Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos presented a spirited defense of her record after four years and skewered proposals from progressive politicians related to student debt cancellation and free college at the virtual 2020 Federal Student Aid (FSA) Training Conference on Tuesday. ... DeVos took aim at proposals to cancel student debt, a proposal that the incoming Biden administration campaigned on, calling debt forgiveness “the truly insidious notion of government gift-giving.” “We’ve heard shrill calls to ‘cancel,’ to ‘forgive,’ to ‘make it all free,’” Devos added. “Any innocuous label out there can’t obfuscate what it really is: wrong.” She also condemned the Democrat-supported idea of providing free college to lower-income Americans, calling the proposal “a socialist takeover of higher education.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/education-secretary-betsy-devos-calls