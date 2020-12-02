It's Pardonpalooza At The White House!

Articles

It looks like the most coveted Christmas gift from Donald Trump this year will be a blanket presidential pardon. The New York Times is reporting that Trump has discussed pardons for not only Rudy Giuliani, but also for his 3 eldest children and his son-in-law. What federal crimes would any of them needed to be pardoned from? Any pardons for Guiliani would surely raise questions about whether he is using them to obstruct investigations. And his children - my god. Why? What have they done (or does he fear they did) that could lead to charges that he would have to protect them from? Is he worried that an incoming Biden administration Attorney General could discover serious federal crimes committed while he was in office? Reports are that Trump discussed these blanket pardons with aides as of last week. And the rate at which he has been dismantling norms and destroying our country, it would not be shocking to see him set off a bunch of legal bombshells in his last weeks, just to piss everyone off. Interestingly, he is not concerned about protecting his other eldest child, Tiffany. She has kept herself out of White House affairsn and focused on her law degree, so she probably didn't do any criming. The same cannot (probably) be said for Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric and Jared Kushner.

