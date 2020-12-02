In Latest Episode Of 'Lou Dobbs: Stupid Or Evil?', Dobbs Accuses Barr Of Joining Resistance

Articles

Here's the thing: The only person who has any credibility in Trumpworld is... Trump. (Or, as Rick Wilson puts it, "Everything Trump Touches Dies.") You would think that if anyone has credibility for fighting for Trump, it would be Bill Barr. You would know that if Bill Barr told you there was no significant election fraud, Trump supporters could believe it. But you would be wrong. Last night, a semi-hysterical Lou Dobbs instead said Barr was appearing to "join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance.” (Imagine. Bill f*cking Barr!) “For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.” (What's your excuse, Lou?) Barr also debunked the Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories about voting machines, which set Dobbs off. Dobbs said the DOJ and FBI was "politically corrupt to the core.” We did learn last night that Barr secretly appointed John Durham to a special counsel position to continue his Russia probe investigation, but that wasn't enough for good old Lou.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/latest-episode-lou-dobbs-stupid-or-evil