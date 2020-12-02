MoscowMitch Just Doesn't Want To Help Any Blue States In Stimulus Deal

Articles

Sen. Angus King talked to CNN's John Berman this morning about the difficulty of getting a stimulus bill passed under the reign of Mitch McConnell. "We could have a bill supported by 99 senators and if the majority leader said, 'I'm not going to bring it up,' it doesn't come up. And there's no mechanism seriously to make that happen," he said. "So, he's got to listen. And I'm hoping he's going to listen to the members of his caucus saying, 'Look, we need to do something, it's urgent. People are going to be losing benefits. People are going to be losing their places to live. They're going to be evicted. Schools are going to have really serious problems. We've got to do something, and we've put forward a good faith effort to make that happen.' " "You say, 'I don't know what the majority leader's problem is. His plan that he's laying out is half, if that, of what you're suggesting, doesn't include any state and local government aid at all. If that's the only thing that gets to the floor, is that better than nothing?" Berman asked. "That's a decision we'll have to make. This business of no help for the states and localities, I don't get. What we have here, John, is a natural disaster. It's a biological hurricane, if you will. And it's striking some states more seriously than others, although I just looked last night, there's something like 25 republican-dominated states, red states, that are in serious financial difficulty, both in their localities and in their states. It's not just a blue state problem," King said.

