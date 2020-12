Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

Joe Biden topped President Trump by nearly 7 million votes, and 74 votes in the Electoral College, but his victory really was stitched together with narrow margins in key states.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/02/940689086/narrow-wins-in-these-key-states-powered-biden-to-the-presidency