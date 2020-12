Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 02:03 Hits: 9

Pressure is building on Capitol Hill for Congress to pass a fifth coronavirus relief bill, even as there’s no clear path, yet, to an agreement. With time running out before lawmakers leave until January, several factions in both the House and Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528283-pressure-builds-for-coronavirus-relief-with-no-clear-path-to-deal