Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 21:16 Hits: 1

Attorney General William Barr said federal authorities have not uncovered any widespread fraud that might have affected the outcome of the 2020 election, contradicting President Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940819896/barr-says-no-election-fraud-has-been-found-by-federal-authorities