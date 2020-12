Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:08 Hits: 1

The first lady reportedly isn't a big fan of the holiday tradition and her husband doesn't acknowledge he lost the election, but the White House's aesthetic aims for an old-school note.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940746188/melania-trumps-2020-christmas-decorations-are-unconventionally-traditional