Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:28 Hits: 1

A recent government report called the mine safety standard regulating deadly silica dust "out of date," and difficult to enforce. The Biden administration may finally change that standard.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940805278/next-administration-could-mean-new-safety-regulations-for-coal-mines