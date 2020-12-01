The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats’ 2020 House And Senate Map Could Spell Trouble In Future Elections

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the challenges Democrats faced in House, Senate and state legislature races — and whether it was a good use of polling to survey preferences for the 2024 Republican primary before President Trump has even left the White House.

