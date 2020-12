Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that any deal reached on a coronavirus relief package will be added to a year-end omnibus spending bill, which means that Senate Republicans will insist on limiting the size of a new...

