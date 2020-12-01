AG Barr Finds No Evidence Of Election Fraud, Heads To White House

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Bill Barr failed to deliver for Donald Trump and may be on the receiving end of a set of mean tweets or possibly an outright firing. The Associated Press is reporting that the DOJ found no election fraud. During an interview on Tuesday afternoon, Barr said that the DOJ had "not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election." Barr told the AP that the DOJ and the FBI have been looking into complaints of fraud, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election, saying: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election." Just last month Bill Barr wrote a vaguely worded memo that appeared to make rules around investigating election fraud much more loose, but even that didn't help Donald Trump. Why? Because there was no fraud. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have continued to try to Release the Kraken, although they are 1-39 in court with all 6 swing states certifying for Joe Biden. Cue a monster temper tantrum from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

