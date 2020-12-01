Ohio Republicans Trying To Impeach Mike DeWine Over COVID-19 Measures

Articles

This bunch of morons has been threatening this for three months now and on Monday they finally filed their articles of impeachment for imposing measures on Ohio to deal with the pandemic. Since his party has been taken over by lunatics, Dewine's hands have been somewhat tied dealing with them and the real need to take concrete measures that will keep Ohio's hospitals from being overwhelmed and ultimately save lives. Initially quite good, since then concessions to the lunatic fringe have made DeWine's efforts half-assed at best and Ohio is now suffering the worst outbreak of the pandemic so far, last week recording over 10,000 cases in one day and 156 deaths. But rather than the reality that Ohio did too little, DeWine is being charged with “mismanagement, malfeasance, abuse of power and other crimes.” Their stunt won't go too far, but the fact that it's a real thing at all is more debasement of the political process. (A majority of the state House of Representatives would need to approve the resolution, and two-thirds of the state Senate would then need to vote to convict.) DeWine said as much at his news conference yesterday. “At some point, this foolishness has got to stop,” DeWine said during a news conference, during which he appeared beside a group of nurses. “I’m not talking about most Ohioans — just a small number of people who for whatever reason just continue to think and act this is some big joke and this is all some fantasy.”

