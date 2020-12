Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 14:26 Hits: 3

Leaders of nations like Poland, Slovenia and Hungary are having a hard time accepting that President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden says he is committed to rebuilding ties with the European Union.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

