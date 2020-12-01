The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike Flynn's Pardon Is Broad And Sketchy, Suggests Coverup

The DOJ released the full text of Michael Flynn's pardon. The language clearly suggests that he committed a whole lot of crimes that we don't know about yet and Trump is determined to keep Flynn quiet. Here is the pardon: JUST IN: DOJ has moved to dismiss the Flynn case and released a copy of Trump's pardon document. pic.twitter.com/qn3jhe8H2M — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 30, 2020 An interesting passage: Remarkably sweeping language for the pardon. It absolves Flynn of lying to the FBI and also:"any and all possible offenses arising from the facts set forth ... or that might arise, or be charged, claimed or asserted" baed on the Mueller investigation or any grand juries. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 30, 2020 Neal Katyal breaks it down in this thread:

