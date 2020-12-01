Reality Check: When Ivy League Populists Attack!

Articles

As certain Republican senators attack Joe Biden's appointments as government of the elite, John Avlon points out just how silly that is. I hope you enjoy this takedown as much as I did! "So President-elect Joe Biden is just naming his cabinet but already the Republican attacks are coming. Check out this dis from Senator Marco Rubio on the national security team," Avlon said. Biden's incoming picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes and will be polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline. I support American greatness. "Everyone supports American greatness, but it's the Ivy League elitist hit that really doesn't stick. Not only will University of Delaware alum Joe Biden be the first president to not attend any Ivy League school since Ronald Reagan, but the Trump cabinet is crowded with Ivy Leaguers, starting with Trump himself. In fact, most of Trump's current cabinet went to Harvard or Yale, with AG Bill Barr being the outlier from Columbia. So when Trump says this --

