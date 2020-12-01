Arizona Governor Ducey Ignores Trump's Phone Call Trump While Certifying Election Results

Articles

Months ago, Doug Ducey bragged that he was such a BFF with Trump and Pence that he had a special ringtone installed on his phone for whenever they called him, so that he'd recognize them right away and take their calls. Well...at one of the most auspicious and symbolic moments yesterday, Ducey ignored the call and signed the election certification that Joe Biden had won Arizona. Trump was watching, of course, and starting hurling invectives against Ducey on a live feed to Rudy Giuliani's circus in Arizona, also happening at the exact moment. Trump would later take to Twitter against Ducey, with Ducey responding, also via tweet. Source: Newsweek Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey may have ignored a phone call from President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence while certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state on Monday. Ducey indicated in July that his cell phone is set to play "Hail to the Chief" when receiving a call from Trump or Pence. In a video of Ducey signing documents cementing Biden's win on Monday, the song can be faintly heard before the governor is shown pulling a phone out of his coat pocket, putting it on his desk and slightly shaking his head.

