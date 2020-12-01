AOC Plays Video Game; Raises $200K For Rent And Food Relief

Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) prepares to hand out a during a food distribution event on October 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised over $200,000 over the weekend on behalf of food banks and legal aid organizations while playing the popular video game "Among Us" on the streaming platform Twitch—an innovative fundraising effort that comes as millions of American families struggle to afford food, shelter, and other necessities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The proceeds are being split between six New York-based organizations including Legal Services NYC, Street Vendor Project, and Make the Road, which will offer assistance to undocumented households that haven't been able to access any coronavirus aid. Grateful to all who joined us last night!

