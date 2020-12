Articles

Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Joe Biden won by tapping into a diverse group of voters who were on a mission to defeat President Trump. But now without Trump, Biden faces a daunting challenge to keep that coalition together.

(Image credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

