Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 23:47 Hits: 4

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of President Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, says it would be “good for the country” for Trump to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 “if Biden winds up winning.”“If Biden winds...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528050-graham-trump-should-attend-biden-inauguration-if-biden-wins