Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 00:12 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans are signaling an openness to helping confirm Janet Yellen to be President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary. Though GOP senators stopped short of predicting she would be confirmed, they are praising Yellen's qualifications...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528059-senate-gop-open-to-confirming-yellen-to-be-bidens-treasury-secretary