Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 00:45 Hits: 4

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Monday that President Trump should concede the White House race to President-elect Joe Biden. "I think he should concede. I think the race is over," Murkowski told CNN. Spokespeople for Murkowski didn...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528068-murkowski-trump-should-concede-white-house-race