Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 17:48 Hits: 2

Justices expressed doubts about a plan to cut undocumented immigrants from a key census count — one that would exclude them for purposes of drawing new congressional districts.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/30/940116088/supreme-court-weighs-trump-plan-to-cut-undocumented-immigrants-from-census