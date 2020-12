Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 03:21 Hits: 6

Atlas, who was a radiologist by training, pushed fringe theories about the coronavirus, including the idea that large numbers of people should get infected in order to reach so-called "herd immunity."

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/30/940376041/dr-scott-atlas-special-coronavirus-advisor-to-trump-resigns