Dr. Death Scott Atlas, Head Of COVID White House Death Cult, Resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who was brought on 4 months ago to lead the White House COVID task force, largely because he parroted Trump's non-action game plan of simply allowing people to get sick and die from COVID, has resigned. In his resignation letter, he brags about how great the Trump administration did in handling the coronavirus. I guess 268,000 dead (so far) is considered great to Dr. Atlas. Ironically, he stated that his "singular focus" was "to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic" and he added that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence.” Resignation letter: Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020 (Insert head slamming on desk gif here)

