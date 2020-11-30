The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Arizona Certifies Election Results, Cementing Joe Biden And Mark Kelly's Victory

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

While Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis were holding a sham fact-finding "integrity" hearing in Arizona to uncover some mythical voter fraud, Arizona officials adhered to their state's election laws and certified that Joe Biden receives all 11 electoral votes. However, every Board of Supervisors in all 15 counties had certified tallies ahead of Monday, allowing the state to finalize its results, AZ Republic affirmed. Arizona officials certified the results of the state’s election on Monday, confirming Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state and clearing the way for Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate this week. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs touted high turnout despite the election unfolding in the middle of a pandemic. Outside of the sham Giuliani carnival, the fanatical StoptheSteal nut jobs held a rally outside, claiming there will be massive worker strikes to protest the election results. Meanwhile, Rudy was pontificating on the debunked Dominion conspiracy theory. Check out the psychos:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/arizona-certifies-election-results-and-joe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version