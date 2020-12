Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:15 Hits: 7

A bipartisan group of senators is holding discussions to try to get a deal on a fifth round of coronavirus relief amid a months-long stalemate between congressional leadership and the White House. The talks,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528000-bipartisan-senate-group-holding-coronavirus-relief-talks-amid-stalemate