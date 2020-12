Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:03 Hits: 2

Among the names: Cecilia Rouse is nominated as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed, she'll be the first Black woman, and just the fourth woman overall, to lead the CEA.

(Image credit: Mel Evans/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/11/30/940103628/president-elect-biden-names-more-members-of-his-economic-team