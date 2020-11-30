Trump Plans To Announce 2024 Candidacy At MAGA Rally On The Day Of Biden's Inauguration

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:04 Hits: 3

I tweeted this in September: Trump will announce his 2024 candidacy at a MAGA rally on the day of Biden's inauguration. — Steve M. (@nomoremister) September 15, 2020 I wrote this on October 28: I've been saying that Trump will continue to be the leader of the GOP even if he loses this election -- he'll insist he won and was cheated out of victory, his supporters will believe it, and he'll probably announce a 2024 run shortly after the polls close, or possibly on Biden's inauguration day. And now the Daily Beast confirms it:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/trump-wants-announce-2024-candidacy-maga