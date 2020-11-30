The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Pharyngula: Jordan Peterson remains Canada’s worst export to the United States. Joe.My.God.: Franklin Graham offers his samaritan’s worst, warning that “LGBTQ activists” in the Biden administration will push their “godless secular agenda.” The Rectification of Names: Ted Cruz warns that a specter is haunting America. No More Mister Nice Blog: Before she drank the Fox News Kool-Aid, Maria Bartiromo wasn’t always this way. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: ""How are you going to respond to the claim that Democratic presidents are better at creating jobs than Republicans?" (Maria Bartiromo, moderating GOP presidential debate, November 12, 2015) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/mikes-blog-round-20

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version