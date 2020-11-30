Articles

Monday, 30 November 2020

Pharyngula: Jordan Peterson remains Canada’s worst export to the United States. Joe.My.God.: Franklin Graham offers his samaritan’s worst, warning that “LGBTQ activists” in the Biden administration will push their “godless secular agenda.” The Rectification of Names: Ted Cruz warns that a specter is haunting America. No More Mister Nice Blog: Before she drank the Fox News Kool-Aid, Maria Bartiromo wasn’t always this way. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: ""How are you going to respond to the claim that Democratic presidents are better at creating jobs than Republicans?" (Maria Bartiromo, moderating GOP presidential debate, November 12, 2015) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

