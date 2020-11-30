Supreme Court Rules Religion Takes Precedence Over The Health And Safety Of Citizens

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:05 Hits: 4

In a preview of what may come next from the Supreme Court, a 5-4 decision overruled New York State's rules that are trying to protect its citizens from the coronavirus. In the dissent Chief Justice John Roberts writes, "It is a significant matter to override determinations made by public health officials concerning what is necessary for public safety in the midst of a deadly pandemic." To the rest of the conservative members of the court, religious gatherings override the health and safety of the state. At issue is whether the occupancy caps on religious congregations were more severe than those of comparable activities. The plaintiffs contended that they faced stricter limits than businesses New York classified as essential, such as grocery stores, laundromats and auto mechanics. The state argued that its rules already treated houses of worship more favorably than activities it considered comparable, such as lectures, concerts, cinemas and sporting events, which are completely shut in high-risk zones. -- In his dissent, Chief Justice Roberts said the court’s action was premature, because the areas involved already had been reclassified as yellow zones, which were subject to a 50% occupancy limit without a numerical limit.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/supreme-court-rules-religion-takes