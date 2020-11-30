Fox News Host Rips Trump For Being A Whiny Loser: 'He Can't Wrap His Brain Around The Fact'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:05 Hits: 4

Fox News host Eric Shawn on Sunday took on President Donald Trump's false claim that Democrats "rigged" the 2020 election. During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday, Trump had repeatedly said that the election was stolen from him and suggested that the FBI could be "involved" in the plot. Bartiromo declined to push back against the falsehoods, but Shawn tried to set the record straight several hours later. "All this despite the fact that his campaign has failed to prove any of this in court," Shawn said. "In fact, your government, election officials, experts and others -- many of the Republican -- including Trump appointed officials say that the president's claims are false and unsubstantiated." "The president pronouncements have caused the president's supporters to doubt the veracity of the election," he added. "Critics say his claims are unsupported, reckless and incendiary." Shawn then dismissed each of Trump's allegations -- from claims about ballot "dumps" to accusations that votes were flipped by Dominion Election Systems voting software. "It seems that we have a president who, he can't wrap his brain or mind around the fact, he can't process that someone who he thinks is so inferior to him won the election," the Fox News host concluded.

