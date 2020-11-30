Trump Will Probably Say He'll Run, Wants To Keep 2024 Republican Field In Limbo

Articles

Joe Scarborough said he doesn't think even Donald Trump still believes he won the election. "You just -- you know, you just kind of get the sense that President Trump is going through the motions but, you know, his heart doesn't seem to be in it. He knows it's over. so what is he doing?" he said. "Is he playing for that announcement that he's going to be running again in 2024? What's going on inside the White House?" Jonathan Lemire said Trump shows no signs of giving up, "at least not yet." "To your question, Joe, there's no expectation within the White House, within the president's inner circle that is going to change, that Joe Biden won't be sworn in on January 20th. This is about projecting the fight. This is about sowing doubts about the election. Yes, this is about plotting whatever his next move may be. "He did for the first time publicly say on Thanksgiving night that yes, he would leave the White House when his term was up. If the Electoral College -- he said, if, the Electoral College did indeed give this race to Joe Biden, which he said would be a mistake, but everyone around the president knows that will happen.

