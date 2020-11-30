The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maskless Lady To Bank Teller: 'I Am A Scientist! There Is No Corona!'

I can't even tell the difference anymore between MAGA, Q bots, or the mentally ill. Maybe they're all mentally ill? I mean, we're in the middle of a massive covid surge and a soaring death rate, and then this? Here's this woman at a Citibank branch in Englewood, NJ. "I am going now to court to fight masks and you will not tell me what to do!" And so on. "I'm a scientist! There is no corona!" She threatens the tellers: "I've been a customer since 1990. Were you born then? Shame on you!" Then she says the teller is "very lucky" her boss in not in the office, "because she knows me well, your boss. Count your days! Count your days! Bully." Yeah, I'm gonna guess the branch manager does know her well.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/maskless-lady-bank-teller-i-am-scientist

