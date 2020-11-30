Reality Check: Republicans Still Fear The Rants Of A Delusional Lame Duck

Articles

Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

John Avlon did his reality check segment about Trump's election lies. "Outgoing President Trump's refusal to recognize the election results has moved from denial to delusion in recent days, claiming that he won by a landslide and that he won the election by a lot," Avlon said. "Since Election Day, Twitter has flagged content on Trump's account more than 200 times. On Sunday, he even suggested without evidence that the FBI and DOJ may be in on a plot against him. Now, if you're confused about what's true in this blizzard of lies, just listen to how a Trump-appointed federal judge rejected a Trump appeal on Friday. "Quote, 'calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.' Or, you could look at the results of the Wisconsin recount, requested by the Trump campaign. It cost them $3 million to increase Joe Biden's lead by 87 votes. Or look at the Trump megadonor, who wants his $2.5 million back after the Trump legal team dropped cases for lack of evidence. "Look, there are two options here. One is that the president is lying. And this would be in keeping with the more than 23,000 false or misleading claims he's made in office. It would also mean that he is playing his supporters for fools. Second is that Trump really believes he won, despite all the evidence. And if the president's massive yet fragile ego obscures his ability to recognize reality, then he is delusional and should be treated the same way as someone who insists the earth is flat.

