Georgia Governor Defies Trump, Cites State Law About Election Interference

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 17:42 Hits: 8

Trump has been calling for Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican ally, to overthrow the will of the people of Georgia in his efforts to steal the 2020 election. However, the Georgia governor followed his state's law and the Secretary of State certified Biden’s victory on November 20th. This infuriated Trump and he went ballistic on Fox News. “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.” President Trump on @FoxNews just now on his support for @GovKemp in 2018, remarks that could dog the governor thru 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/aUE685gtfP — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 29, 2020 Here’s the clip: pic.twitter.com/TMt3jpOaS6

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/georgia-gov-kemp-ga-state-law-prevents-him