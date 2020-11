Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 01:26 Hits: 10

A spokesperson for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden's reported pick to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has "no chance" of being confirmed by the Senate should Republicans remain in control next...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/527922-cornyn-spox-neera-tanden-has-no-chance-of-being-confirmed-as-bidens-omb-pick