Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 23:50 Hits: 3

The president-elect has emphasized the elevation of women to key roles in his incoming administration.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/11/29/939904431/biden-names-all-female-white-house-communications-team-will-tap-tanden-for-omb