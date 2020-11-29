Can Trump Pardon Himself? Arguably No, But That Doesn't Mean He Won't Try It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 14:30 Hits: 0

We know that at least since 2017, Trump has been consumed with one question: Can he grant himself a pardon? "One former White House official said Trump asked about self-pardons as well as pardons for his family. Trump even asked if he could issue pardons preemptively for things people could be charged with in the future, the former official said," CNN reported earlier this month. The former official told CNN: "Once he learned about it, he was obsessed with the power of pardons. […] I always thought he also liked it because it was a way to do a favor." One important note here: He could only pardon himself or others for federal crimes, and he has no coverage for the state crimes of the Trump Organization, which is being investigated by both the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/can-trump-pardon-himself-arguably-no