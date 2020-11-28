Assassination Of Iranian Scientist Likely An Effort To Kill Biden’s Chance For Peace

Articles

Saturday, 28 November 2020

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, presumably by Israel, was probably aimed at saddling Joe Biden’s presidency with a war, a U.S. bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear sites or, at the very least, preventing him from re-joining the Iran nuclear agreement. On MSNBC Saturday, Iranian guest Trita Parsi explained that while Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani wants to avoid starting a war with Israel over the assassination, he may be pressured into one. PARSI: The latest that's happening is that the Iranian president has come out with a statement essentially saying that Iran is not gonna walk into what he called a trap by the Israelis to escalate and create a war because that is, in his assessment, what the Israelis want. But it is not clear if that is the view of other elements inside the country. Some of this debate is starting to be taking place in public in which the argument that is made by the other side is that these assassinations continue to take place precisely because, in their view, Iranians have not responded harshly enough to previous attacks and the only way of preventing future attacks is to respond really harshly to this one. If that happens, however, then there is a very significant risk for a major escalation, potentially of war which, according to Rouhani, is what Netanyahu is looking for.

