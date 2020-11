Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

President Trump's decision to tell his administration to start the transition came as GOP criticism of his efforts to overturn the results of President-elect Joe Biden's win reached a crescendo on Monday.In the hours leading up to Trump’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527288-trump-transition-order-follows-chorus-of-gop-criticism