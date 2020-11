Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

We look at what a concession from the Trump White House might look like, and what the president might be able to get done in his remaining days.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/28/939629327/week-in-politics-trump-acknowledges-transition-of-power-but-stops-short-of-conce