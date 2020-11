Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 14:52 Hits: 11

The Trump campaign paid $3 million to get recounts in two heavily Democratic counties in Wisconsin. The effort backfired in Milwaukee County, at least, where Biden expanded his margin of victory.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/28/939645865/biden-gains-votes-in-recount-of-milwaukee-county-requested-by-trump