Fox Host Throws Cold Water On Team Trump's Chances With SCOTUS

Despite the best efforts by her Fox & Friends weekend cohosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila threw cold water on the notion that their frivolous voter fraud cases were going anywhere after a Trump appointed judge practically laughed them out of court this week. Will Cain read a tweet by Trump lawyer and national embarrassment Jenna Ellis, promising they're moving onto SCOTUS next, and hanging their hopes that Samuel Alito would actually take it up, Hegseth touted another lawsuit that was filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots cast in the presidential election or let the Republican-majority state legislature appoint the state's electors – claiming that Act 77 is unconstitutional – despite the fact that all of them voted for it. As if it could any more ironic and sad: EVERY REPUBLICAN SENATOR ???? VOTED FOR ACT 77- Vote By Mail in Pennsylvania. Every. Single. One. pic.twitter.com/h1qtXxFVk5

