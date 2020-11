Articles

Republican senators with an eye on running for the White House in 2024 are gearing up to battle against President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks, setting up a debate within the Senate GOP conference over how hard to push back on Biden’s nominees....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/527654-bidens-cabinet-a-battleground-for-future-gop-white-house-hopefuls